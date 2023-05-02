Barclays Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $321.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.86.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $299.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.35. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

