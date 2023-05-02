Citigroup Cuts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $125.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $129.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHKP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. FBN Securities cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.53.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after buying an additional 1,280,868 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $80,456,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,490,000. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,967,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

