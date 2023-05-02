Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $148.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $166.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s current price.

DGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DGX opened at $139.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.76. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.