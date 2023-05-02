Robert W. Baird Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $315.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SYK. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.86.

NYSE:SYK opened at $299.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.35. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

