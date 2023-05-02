Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Mizuho

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s current price.

HOLX has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

HOLX stock opened at $87.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.80.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Hologic by 2.4% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

