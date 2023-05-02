Credit Suisse Group Lowers MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,700.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,291.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,337.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 135.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,233.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,059.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 23.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

