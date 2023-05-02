Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of other reports. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.53. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

