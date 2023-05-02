MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $75.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,070. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

