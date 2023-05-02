Guggenheim Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $385.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Guggenheim from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.90.

VRTX opened at $345.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $233.01 and a twelve month high of $346.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,258,153.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,436 shares of company stock worth $18,611,957. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,603,000 after acquiring an additional 640,899 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 380,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

