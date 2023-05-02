Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Citigroup

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Carter’s by 29.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Carter’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter worth $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Carter’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

