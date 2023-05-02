Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 18,372 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $16,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $112.96 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.9525 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.43%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

