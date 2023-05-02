Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,055 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,098 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $15,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,634,905,000 after acquiring an additional 502,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,532,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,416,000 after purchasing an additional 187,186 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 7,115,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,319,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,728,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,620,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 9,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,267 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRC. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Maxim Group lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.79.

Shares of FRC opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.43. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $630.57 million, a PE ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

