Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 14,752 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 650.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $667,802,000 after acquiring an additional 127,546 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Allegion by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,469,000 after purchasing an additional 654,482 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Allegion by 9.0% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,692,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,469,000 after buying an additional 223,117 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,714,000 after buying an additional 109,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,055,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,615,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.22.

Allegion Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $110.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.