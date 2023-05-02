Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in CoStar Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,107.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 53,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CoStar Group Price Performance

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.