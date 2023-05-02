Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 1,253.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,944 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4,257.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,358 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 292,784 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 435,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,200,000 after buying an additional 198,716 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CALM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.04. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The business’s revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.81%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

