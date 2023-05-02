Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 4,116 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 22,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 306.4% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,944,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,665 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PHG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.50 ($20.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PHG stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.36. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.9387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.84%.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.