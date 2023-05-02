LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,681 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 8.70% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $88,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1,882.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Price Performance

Shares of CLTL stock opened at $105.48 on Tuesday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a twelve month low of $104.81 and a twelve month high of $105.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.44.

About Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.