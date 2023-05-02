Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $649,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,216,000 after buying an additional 1,165,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,732,000 after buying an additional 692,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,264,000 after buying an additional 522,221 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,135,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,188,000 after buying an additional 512,902 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.62. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.