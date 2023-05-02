South Dakota Investment Council Sells 131 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cintas Stock Up 1.4 %

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.25.

CTAS stock opened at $462.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $446.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.22. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

