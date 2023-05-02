South Dakota Investment Council Makes New Investment in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $53.54. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Featured Articles

