South Dakota Investment Council Raises Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.