South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,048 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.05% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAWW. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 657.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average of $101.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.07. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

