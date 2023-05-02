South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 152,366 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.65 and a 200-day moving average of $102.21.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

