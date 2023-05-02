South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PII shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Polaris Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $109.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $123.87. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Further Reading

