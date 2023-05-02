South Dakota Investment Council Buys 3,432 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in TopBuild by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Down 1.5 %

BLD opened at $222.07 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $227.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

