South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,247 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Argus cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:MAN opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $95.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.96.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.