Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

