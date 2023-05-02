South Dakota Investment Council Buys 9,536 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,918 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,528 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average is $98.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $178.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

