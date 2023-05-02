South Dakota Investment Council Buys 9,100 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 566.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NFG opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $53.94 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

