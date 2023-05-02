South Dakota Investment Council Sells 3,339 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,136,000 after purchasing an additional 784,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,014 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,205,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,901,000 after purchasing an additional 497,777 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.9% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,846,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,890,000 after purchasing an additional 429,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

