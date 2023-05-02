South Dakota Investment Council Sells 21,624 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,624 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR stock opened at $153.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.80. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

