South Dakota Investment Council Grows Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.05% of Haemonetics worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 163.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 300.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter.

Haemonetics Price Performance

HAE opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.43. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAE. Mizuho raised their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

