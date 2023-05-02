South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 6,100 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 47.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 42.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of VVV opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The business had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.