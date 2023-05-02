Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Exelixis by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Exelixis by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Exelixis Trading Up 2.9 %

Exelixis stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.03.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,333,741.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,775.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,775.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,100 shares of company stock worth $4,212,089. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

