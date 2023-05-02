Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 234.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,658 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Envista by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Envista by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 8.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Envista by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at $390,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Envista

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envista Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVST. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Envista stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $660.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.40 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.