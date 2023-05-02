South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,912 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.6 %

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

