South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,546 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 430,030 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 622.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $232,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $115.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.56. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $2,694,688 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.18.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.