South Dakota Investment Council Sells 925 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.09% of Dycom Industries worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,040,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 199,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,636,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of DY opened at $91.49 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

Dycom Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Articles

