South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 1,600 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $220.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.57 and its 200 day moving average is $217.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $333.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

