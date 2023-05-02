South Dakota Investment Council Grows Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $66,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.