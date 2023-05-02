South Dakota Investment Council Sells 25,000 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.10% of Select Medical worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 105.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $3,809,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares in the company, valued at $22,919,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Price Performance

NYSE:SEM opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $30.91.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SEM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

