IFP Advisors Inc Sells 75,491 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,491 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

