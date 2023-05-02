FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 916.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 182,056 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FOCT opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

