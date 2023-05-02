IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 16,663 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 336.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day moving average is $91.54.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.