Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 5,995 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 64.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 150.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUN stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 2.34.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at $25,321,840.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,321,840.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,724.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,534. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

