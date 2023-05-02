Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 41,303 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,303 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.13% of Amdocs worth $14,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,410,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,502,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,372,000 after purchasing an additional 402,578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Amdocs by 4,097.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 297,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 290,072 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,308,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 692,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,043,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.07. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $76.79 and a 12 month high of $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.



