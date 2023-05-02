Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 22,535 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 378,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,535 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in International Paper were worth $13,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

