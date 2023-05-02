Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,217 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Republic Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE RSG opened at $144.98 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.82.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.