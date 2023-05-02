Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day moving average of $96.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $111.80.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

