Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,745 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $10,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $311,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 31.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $297.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.38.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

